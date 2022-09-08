Given that 51% of West Virginians are pro-life, one would think that most want to outlaw all abortions, but they do not. Just 13% of voters want to make abortion entirely illegal, while 39% want exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the mother’s life.
And, perhaps surprisingly, most Republicans polled are not interested in banning all abortions. Just 1 in 5 said abortion should be illegal with no exceptions. A majority of Republicans (55%) said there should be exceptions for rape, incest or to protect the mother’s life.
In addition, a plurality of independents (35%) wants those exceptions, while only 11% say all abortions should be against the law.
Among Democratic voters, three-fourths of those questioned want to keep abortions legal. Only 6% of Democrats want no legal protections for abortion and 14% oppose abortion, but with exceptions.
So, what does all this mean?
For some West Virginians, abortion is straightforward — they are either for it or against it and the circumstances do not alter their views. However, most West Virginians are somewhere in the great middle.
That middle represents a degree of uneasiness with the either/or positions on abortion, and that should be a warning to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers when they tackle this divisive issue.