Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Democrat leaders of the West Virginia Legislature want a statewide vote on abortion. They have called on Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers to “reconvene and place upon the agenda a resolution to let people vote on a constitutional amendment for reproductive freedom.”

“The Legislature had its chance to clarify the laws and failed,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said in a release from the state Democratic Party. “The [special] session was a slow-motion train wreck that spectacularly went off the rails. Compassion and common sense are in short supply at the Capitol right now, so let’s put it before the people to decide.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you