Given the make-up of the U.S. Supreme Court and some of the comments and questions from justices during this week’s arguments, it appears the abortion laws of this country, and here in West Virginia, might be about to change.
Some have speculated that the court will rule more narrowly on the specific Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. If the majority upholds that law, then expect West Virginia to attempt to follow suit.
The West Virginia Legislature is dominated by Republicans who hold supermajorities in the House and Senate, and many of those pro-life members will be anxious to copy the Mississippi law.
In fact, do not be surprised if the Republicans attempt to pass legislation like the Mississippi law during the regular session beginning in January, even though that will be well before the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release its decision.
If passed, it would be up to opponents to try, in lower courts, to stop the law from going into effect before there is a ruling from the high court.
The Supreme Court also could make a much more far-reaching decision, and strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. If that happens, abortion would immediately be outlawed in West Virginia.
That is because there is a state law on the books that makes it a crime to perform an abortion. The law states that “any person who shall administer to” an abortion “shall be guilty of a felony” punishable by three to 10 years in prison. If a woman dies during an illegal abortion, the abortionist could be convicted of murder.
That law has been superseded since the Roe decision but, if Roe is overturned, the law would be in effect.
Of course, the Supreme Court also could let Roe stand and strike down the Mississippi law. If that happens, nothing changes in West Virginia. The state currently permits abortions, but with limitations.
The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act of 2015 prohibits abortions, except in the case of a medical emergency or nonmedically viable fetus, if “the probable gestational age of the fetus has reached the pain capable gestational age,” which is defined as 20 or more weeks post fertilization or 22 weeks after the last menstrual period.
Department of Health and Human Resources figures show that abortions at the 20-week mark are rare. Just seven were performed in 2019, or less than 1% of all abortions. Nearly 60% of abortions in 2019 were at eight weeks or less of gestational age.
We will not know of the Supreme Court’s decision until probably June or July, but you can expect West Virginia and other states to begin positioning themselves legislatively for whatever the outcome might be.