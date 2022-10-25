Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There is plenty of research demonstrating the importance of reading skills for students by the fourth grade. Students learn the building blocks of reading in grades one through three but, by the fourth grade, they begin using those reading skills to learn other subjects.

According to Reading Partners, a children’s literacy nonprofit, “Studies have shown that children who cannot read at grade level by the start of the fourth grade are four times less likely to graduate on time than their grade-level peers — a startling statistic that shows the weight that early education carries for a child’s future success.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

Recommended for you