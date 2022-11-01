Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress student tests released last week were bad news for West Virginia. The math and reading outcomes for fourth- and eighth-graders were the lowest ever, and next to the bottom nationally.

There was no way for education or political leaders to spin the results to make them sound better than they were, and good for them for not trying. When you have a problem, the most important first step is to acknowledge its existence.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

