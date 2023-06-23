The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, during a meeting earlier this month, granted reauthorization for every private college in the state to continue to operate and award degrees, except for one: Alderson Broaddus University.
The HEPC delayed approval for the small private college in Philippi over concerns about the school’s financial condition, according to HEPC Chancellor Sarah Armstrong-Tucker.
“The commission has requested additional information from the institution to consider prior to voting on whether to reauthorize them to continue conferring degrees for the next year,” she said.
That will be a significant hurdle for AB to overcome. Enrollment is down to about 500 undergraduate and 170 graduate students. Approximately 100 people work at the school. Like many institutions, AB has struggled to maintain enrollment and keep up with the costs of operating the school.
Here is what AB said when I asked about their financial condition:
“In the general higher education landscape, enrollment numbers have been in decline at most colleges and universities. With a smaller pool of traditional college-aged students, the effects of the pandemic, and an emphasis on technical education, enrollments at four-year institutions have dropped. All colleges and universities, especially private institutions, have been impacted over the last several years.”
The university declined to answer more specific questions, such as whether the school has fallen behind on its bills or if the financial problems threaten the school’s ability to remain open.
The HEPC has an obligation to annually review the finances and academic programs of the state’s private colleges. The West Virginia Legislature imposed that responsibility after Mountain State University’s sudden closure on Jan. 1, 2013, which left students, faculty and staff angry and confused.
The HEPC must ensure that the state does not have another disaster like Mountain State University.
“The commission takes its role in authorizing private institutions to operate within West Virginia seriously,” Armstrong-Tucker said. “This is a consumer protection role that the Legislature gave us years ago to safeguard students. We want all institutions to succeed, and we want all students protected.”
Barbour County Commissioner Jamie Carpenter also is concerned.
“It’s a big employer for our county and a vital part of our community,” Carpenter said. “I’m hopeful that it doesn’t close. We have been assured it would not close this year.”
So, a lot is riding on the additional financial and enrollment information from AB that the HEPC will review when it meets Wednesday morning. When I asked the chancellor if she believes AB can remain open and viable, she said, “This depends on the additional information we receive.”
The AB statement indicates the school remains optimistic.
“As we embark on our 153rd academic year, AB is confident that, by combining visionary leadership, innovative academic programs, and progressive initiatives, we are poised to thrive in the ever-changing landscape of higher education.”
That is an admirable and hopeful mission statement. However, the HEPC will be cross-referencing those words with hard facts on the school’s finances and enrollment at next week’s meeting. As Armstrong-Tucker said, they want all institutions to succeed, but the commission also does not want to fail in its legal obligation of “protecting consumers and ensuring students are offered quality education.”