The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, during a meeting earlier this month, granted reauthorization for every private college in the state to continue to operate and award degrees, except for one: Alderson Broaddus University.

The HEPC delayed approval for the small private college in Philippi over concerns about the school’s financial condition, according to HEPC Chancellor Sarah Armstrong-Tucker.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

