Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

We are a plus-size nation, and we’re getting heavier all the time.

The annual report on the state of obesity by the Trust for America’s Health found: “Obesity rates have been rising for decades across states, ages, sexes and racial/ethnic groups, with continued increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

Recommended for you