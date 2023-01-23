Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia House of Delegates Health and Human Resources Committee has approved a bill (House Bill 2007) that would prohibit physicians from performing “gender reassignment surgery” on anyone under 18. Those are medical procedures that help individuals physically transition (or affirm) to their self-identified gender.

The Associated Press reported the bill passed “after little discussion.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you