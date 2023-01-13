Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice made a not-so-subtle reference to his political future during his state-of-the-state address Wednesday night, as he contemplates his last two years in office. (He is prohibited by law from running for a third consecutive term as governor.)

In front of a joint meeting of the Legislature, and broadcast on TV and radio to a statewide audience, Justice said, “I won’t be your governor for a whole lot longer, but I surely won’t go away. You’ll probably be able to find me at home or you may find me in Washington.” 

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

