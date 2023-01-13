Gov. Jim Justice made a not-so-subtle reference to his political future during his State of the State address Wednesday night, as he contemplates his last two years in office. (He is prohibited by law from running for a third consecutive term as governor.)
In front of a joint meeting of the Legislature, and broadcast on TV and radio to a statewide audience, Justice said, “I won’t be your governor for a whole lot longer, but I surely won’t go away. You’ll probably be able to find me at home, or you may find me in Washington.”
Justice is known for saying what occurs to him at the moment, but that sounded purposeful. “You may find me in Washington.” That comment before that audience added to the speculation that Justice is going to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Joe Manchin in 2024.
(There are two announced candidates so far — 2nd District Congressman Republican Alex Mooney and coal miner Chris Rose.)
Justice appeared Thursday on MetroNews' "Talkline," where he talked primarily about his proposal to cut the state income tax rates in half over the next three years. However, the nugget at the top of his speech Wednesday was impossible to ignore, so I asked him about it.
“I’m seriously considering running for the Senate,” he said, adding that he promises to pay full attention to the governor’s responsibilities through 2024. Then, when pressed on how close he is to making a decision he said, “I’m way down the road, as far as my mind being made up,” adding that he is “probably” going to run.
I didn’t ask Justice about Mooney, but the governor brought up his potential primary opponent anyway. “The Senate race would be very interesting and I would love to be in it, and I would love to be in it if my opponent is Alex Mooney.”
Justice is not a fan of Mooney, and he even went so far as to back Mooney’s opponent, now-former Rep. David McKinley, in the 2020 Republican Primary. “I have serious concerns about [Mooney’s] ability to represent West Virginians well, after spending the majority of his time and life representing Maryland,” Justice said at the time.
Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also is considering the Senate race, but Justice’s entry might cause him to rethink that. The more candidates in the race, the better Justice’s chances are because of his name recognition and, at this point at least, his high approval ratings. Justice would be the front runner, with the other candidates splitting the vote.
Manchin has not yet decided whether he’s running again, but if he does, he will be a tough out for any Republican, including Justice. The governor calls Manchin “a formidable candidate.” Does Justice believe he could beat him?
“I surely believe so,” Justice said. “I wouldn’t get in it if I didn’t think so.”