The state Board of Education wasted no time hiring a new superintendent of schools. Clayton Burch’s transfer from the job of superintendent to take over at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Romney came at the same meeting Wednesday as the hiring of his replacement.
The board, after an executive session, voted unanimously to hire David Roach as the new superintendent. Roach is the executive director of the state School Building Authority. He also has served as a county superintendent and principal. Roach is a Marshall graduate, with a degree in biology and a master's in school administration.
The hiring might arouse controversy because there was no search. However, board president Paul Hardesty said he wanted to move quickly because the school year is starting. Also, several board members who have worked with Roach spoke highly of his qualifications.
Roach steps into one of the most difficult state jobs. The superintendent is responsible for administering the mind-numbingly complex 55-county system as it attempts to provide the “thorough and efficient system of free schools” required by the state constitution.
Roach’s most immediate challenge is the shortage of teachers and staff with the start of the school year just days away. The Department of Education reported 1,196 teacher vacancies last school year, and Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, predicted this week on MetroNews' "Talkline" that the number could be more than 1,500 this year.
“Before, we used to hear it’s only math and science,” Lee said. “Now, it’s first-grade classes, social studies, phys. ed, health. Every discipline across the curriculum, we’re having shortages.”
Those staffing issues also extend to bus drivers and maintenance, Lee said.
The problem is not unique to West Virginia. Fewer people are entering the profession because of low pay and the stress associated with trying to manage classrooms full of children who increasingly have a variety of issues.
AdoptAClassroom.org surveyed 4,665 pre-K-12 teachers nationwide and found that 4 out of 5 say their overall workload has increased and they are spending more time addressing students’ mental health.
Roach’s overarching challenge will be trying to raise student achievement. West Virginia’s test scores, especially in math and science, were low by national standards before the pandemic, and then the dysfunction in education associated with COVID-19 drove scores down even more.
The state school board received updated test results Wednesday, prompting a blunt response from Hardesty.
“These are not good,” he said, and then focused in on the poor math scores. “We are not giving these children in math the proper background pre-K through three to give them any kind of a chance to succeed gong forward in higher-level math.”
Scores of various disciplines rise and dip somewhat from year to year, but the overall trend for years has been stagnant or declining. Test scores alone are not the sole indicator of whether a student will be successful in life, but there is a cumulative effect of underachievement.
One person cannot be expected to solve the worsening teacher shortage and the poor test scores. However, it will be Roach’s responsibility to provide the kind of leadership necessary to begin to address the challenges that consistently bedevil public education in West Virginia.