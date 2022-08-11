Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The state Board of Education wasted no time hiring a new superintendent of schools. Clayton Burch’s transfer from the job of superintendent to take over at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Romney came at the same meeting Wednesday as the hiring of his replacement.

The board, after an executive session, voted unanimously to hire David Roach as the new superintendent. Roach is the executive director of the state School Building Authority. He also has served as a county superintendent and principal. Roach is a Marshall graduate, with a degree in biology and a master’s in school administration.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you