Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement that will allow Israel to drill for natural gas in a disputed area and export gas to Europe.

“The agreement would allow Israel to quickly follow through on its commitment to sell gas to the European Union, which is searching for new energy sources following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Moscow,” The Journal reported. The arrangement must still be approved by both governments.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

Recommended for you