Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A West Virginia MetroNews poll a few years ago found that 84% of West Virginians had a positive image of West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins. The result was not surprising. Huggins did what Mountaineer fans desire most — he came back, committed to stay and had success.

He also ingratiated himself to Mountaineer Nation by raising millions of dollars for the WVU Cancer Institute and other charities. Huggins and West Virginia were a perfect fit. His national stature deepened the connection here, since West Virginia clings to favorite sons and daughters who reach iconic heights.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.