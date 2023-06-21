A West Virginia MetroNews poll a few years ago found that 84% of West Virginians had a positive image of West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins. The result was not surprising. Huggins did what Mountaineer fans desire most — he came back, committed to stay and had success.
He also ingratiated himself to Mountaineer Nation by raising millions of dollars for the WVU Cancer Institute and other charities. Huggins and West Virginia were a perfect fit. His national stature deepened the connection here, since West Virginia clings to favorite sons and daughters who reach iconic heights.
Huggins’ ascent was accompanied by a rise in his power at WVU, as frequently happens in college athletics today. Technically, Huggins worked for the director of athletics, who worked for the university president, who worked for the Board of Governors, but Huggins was bigger than all of them.
He had power and was almost untouchable — almost.
His fall from grace came gradually, and then suddenly. There was chatter that an aging Huggins was nearing retirement and would be able to go out on his own terms. Perhaps, there would be a farewell tour or maybe he could be handed some emeritus position.
Even then, Huggins would have power. His strong affiliation with supporters and donors meant he could retain significant influence at the university.
But that managed exit began to collapse in May, during a Cincinnati radio interview, when he delivered a brief but boorish triad of insults targeting the gay community, Catholics and Xavier University. Huggins apologized, pledged $1 million of his salary to support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Carruth Center, as well as other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities, and promised to do better.
The Pittsburgh Police report describes a severely intoxicated individual who could not even coherently answer questions about where he was or how he got there. Huggins’ second chance was extinguished in the middle of Merchant Street with the Hall of Fame coach mumbling that he thought he was in Columbus.
Huggins announced his retirement the next day. Had he not, he would have been fired. Last-minute attempts by Huggins devotees to let the coach go to rehab and keep his job got no traction. Top university leaders who had his back after the controversy over the radio interview would not save him again.
This is the second time Huggins has lost a job because of alcohol. Huggins parted ways with Cincinnati in a power struggle with the university’s president after his 2004 DUI arrest.
WVU officials have addressed the drinking issue with Huggins, but I don’t know if those discussions resulted in any specific behavioral guidelines. However, since the university was aware of Huggins’ drinking, why didn’t it do more to get him help?
There is not much new in human behavior. Falls from grace are as old as ascents to glory. Sometimes, the descent is a result of unforeseen circumstances or the malice of others, but it is also true, as Mountaineer Nation has been reminded, that hubris and narcissism can be fatal.
However, Huggins has created a deep well of goodwill over the years. Nearly all the comments I have seen and heard are from people who want Huggins to get the help he needs. It will be up to him to decide whether to listen.
If he does, there is an opportunity for redemption. If not, last Friday night’s spectacle demonstrated just how badly this can go.