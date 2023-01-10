Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

President Joe Biden finally visited the U.S.-Mexico border to see for himself the extent of the problem. Reports suggest his tour was somewhat sanitized. The union representing the Border Patrol tweeted just before the visit that “El Paso is being cleared up as if nothing unusual ever happened there.”

That means the people in charge of Biden’s optics know it would be awkward for the president to be pictured among migrants who have swamped the border or amidst the migrant camps and people sleeping on the streets. Those images would directly connect Biden to the border chaos.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

