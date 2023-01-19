Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, with only minimal opposition, and now it goes to the full Senate.

The bill would allow people who possess a concealed carry permit to have a pistol or handgun on college campuses in West Virginia. People must be at least 21 years old, pass a background check and undergo a training program before a county sheriff can issue the permit. People ages 18 to 21 also may qualify for a provisional concealed carry permit.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

