Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says that, when he arrived in Charleston 40 years ago as a new member of the West Virginia Legislature, David McKinley was the first person to introduce himself. They were from different political parties — Manchin a Democrat and McKinley a Republican — but it was the start of a lifelong friendship.
With McKinley, now a congressman, battling for his political life in the race for the Republican nomination for the state’s 2nd Congressional District, Manchin is defying the political norms and trying to help his old friend. Manchin has endorsed McKinley. He has even cut a commercial supporting McKinley and criticizing his opponent, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va. (the two incumbents face each other in the primary because West Virginia lost a congressional district after the 2020 census showed more population decline).
“I know David. I trust David,” Manchin said Tuesday on MetroNews’ “Talkline.” “He’s just all about West Virginia. Everything he has done, all his life, has been about how can we improve the state of West Virginia.”
What impact, if any, will the Manchin endorsement have on the race?
The Mooney campaign contends that Manchin’s support is, “further proof David McKinley is a complete and total RINO (Republican in name only).” Mooney campaign manager Teemu Garrity told MetroNews, “It is not surprising that Joe Manchin and the Democratic Party want to defeat a principled conservative like Alex Mooney.”
But, according to a recent poll by Morning Consult, Manchin’s popularly with Republicans has doubled in the past year, from just 35% to 69%. That surge can be attributed to Manchin’s opposition to the most progressive ideas of the Biden administration and the Democratic Party.
Republicans are inclined to glom onto Manchin when he opposes his own party the same way Democrats laud Republican Sens. Mitt Romney or Lisa Murkowski when they buck their party. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Additionally, nearly 1 in 4 West Virginia voters has no party affiliation, meaning they can choose a Democrat or Republican ballot in the primary election. McKinley must hope that many of those independents are Manchin voters.
However, as veteran political observer Chris Stirewalt told me, the unusual endorsement also signals that McKinley needs help in the closing days of the campaign: “The ad will be effective, but it certainly represents a tacit admission that McKinley needs the shape of the race to change.”
The Mooney campaign released a poll this week showing their candidate up 20 points, 50% to 30%. The McKinley campaign said it had no new internal polling, but it referenced a poll by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce in March that showed McKinley up five points. MetroNews is conducting a poll, and the results will be out by the end of the week.
Mooney’s campaign strategy has been to frequently play his trump card, which happens to be Donald Trump. The former president’s endorsement weighs heavily in Mooney’s favor, since every county in the new 2nd District (along with every other county in the state) voted overwhelmingly for Trump.