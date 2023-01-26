Steve Williams talks like a man who is running for Governor.
The Huntington Mayor told me in a text recently, “It’s on the table for active consideration.” That is cautious, but later in an interview with me he sounded like he is running, citing the fact that after three terms he is prohibited from running for mayor again.
“If I’m not going to be mayor, there is no other position to be in my mind than to be governor,” he said on Talkline Monday.
Williams has a good story to tell.
He was a successful businessman in banking and investments before entering politics, first as a Huntington City Councilman and then as Mayor. During his tenure he has cleared up the financial messes left by previous administrations and led efforts to revitalize the city.
In 2017, Huntington was awarded the $3 million grand prize in the America’s Best Communities competition for economic development. Under Williams, the city has obtained $55 million in grants, contributions and corporate investments for neighborhood revitalization.
True, Huntington has been an unfortunate epicenter of the opioid epidemic in the state. However, the city has also been on the forefront of innovative programs to tackle the problem. Its Quick Response Team program that attempts to get individuals who have overdosed into treatment has been copied by many communities.
Stories you might like
So Williams has stories he can tell, stories about economic and community recovery, stories average West Virginians can relate to, stories that are not partisan. And that is helpful because Williams would start a campaign with a significant burden: He’s a Democrat.
West Virginia is a Republican state. Just one statewide office holder is a member of the Democratic Party—Senator Joe Manchin—and he nearly lost to Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in 2018. Gov. Jim Justice was elected in 2016 as a Democrat, but he switched parties as soon as it was convenient.
West Virginia voters do occasionally defy overwhelming party registration numbers. Republican Cecil Underwood was elected governor in 1956 and again in 1996. Republican Arch Moore beat the odds three times (1968, 1972 and 1984). But there were also other circumstances in several of those races that contributed to the wins.
What other Democrats might get in the race for Governor? Manchin frequently toys with the idea of giving up his Senate seat and running for governor again, but he appeared to take himself out of that possibility during an interview on "Meet the Press" Sunday. “No, I’ve done that,” he said when host Chuck Todd asked him about running for governor.
Progressive Democrats may want to get behind a more liberal candidate than Williams, but that would be wishful thinking by the left. You should never say it is impossible for a candidate to win, but let’s just say it is highly improbable that a liberal Democrat could be elected governor.
West Virginia Democratic political consultant Mike Plante is long-time friend of Williams. Plante likes Williams’ chances despite the odds. “While West Virginia is a deep red state, West Virginians have shown themselves to be fiercely independent when it comes to choosing governors. If Steve runs, he’ll be a formidable candidate because he shares that independent streak,” Plante said.
As of today, Williams is the Democratic Party’s best hope for governor in 2024.