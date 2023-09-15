Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Republican gubernatorial candidate Moore Capito has endorsed current Gov. Jim Justice for the U.S. Senate. Capito made the announcement Wednesday on MetroNews’ “Talkline,” saying Justice has been a successful governor and he is the best qualified to represent the state in the Senate.

It is always questionable how much, if any, endorsements translate into votes. The exception, especially in West Virginia, would be Donald Trump’s imprimatur. However, the positioning by Capito is notable for several reasons.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you