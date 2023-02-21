Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The news that former President Jimmy Carter is in Hospice care got me thinking about his term in office (1976-1980) and his connections to West Virginia.

Carter left office with only a 34% approval rating, but he was supported by a majority of West Virginians. West Virginia was one of just six states (Maryland, Georgia, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Hawaii were the others) that voted for Carter in his 1980 re-election bid.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

