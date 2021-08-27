The 2020 U.S. Census data released earlier this month showed that West Virginia’s population declined by 3.3% in the past decade, dropping to 1,792,147. All but eight counties lost population.
The data also show that the majority of our cities suffered population declines.
- Charleston remains the state’s largest city, but the number of residents continues to drop. The capital city’s population fell 5% from 2010, down to 48,864. By comparison, Charleston’s population in 1960 was just under 86,000.
- Huntington also has seen a steady decline, from nearly 84,000 residents in 1960 to 49,000 in 2010, to 46,842 today.
- The population of Parkersburg is 29,738. That is a decline of 6% over the past decade. Sixty years ago, more than 44,000 people lived in Parkersburg.
- Wheeling had a population of about 60,000 in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. However, its numbers began to decline by 1960. Its population today is just over 27,000.
- Fairmont’s population remained relatively steady over the past decade, at just under 19,000 residents, but that is down from 27,000 in 1960.
- More than 28,000 people lived in Weirton 60 years ago. Its population is down to just over 19,000 people. Weirton’s population has dropped 3% from 2010.
- Beckley’s population peaked in 1950 at over 19,000 residents. However, that city’s population also has been dropping. It had declined to 17,286 by the 2020 census.
- Clarksburg’s population stands at 16,061. That is down by about 500 residents from 2010. The city’s population in 1960 was more than 28,000.
- South Charleston’s population has held steady over the past 10 years and now stands at 13,647. But that is down from over 19,000 in 1960.
- Census data have Bluefield’s population at just under 10,000, a decline of 8% over the past 10 years. Sixty years ago, Bluefield’s population was twice that.
- St. Albans has now passed Bluefield, with a population of 10,861. However, St. Albans’ population is still down by about 2% from the previous census and 28% from 1960.
There is growth in a few cities.
- Bridgeport is not one of the larger cities in the state, but it is growing. The 2020 population is 9,336, and that’s 15% higher than 2010. Bridgeport was not even listed in the 1960 census of cities.
- Morgantown’s population has grown slightly over the years. The university city’s population today is 30,347, a 2% increase from a decade ago and a 35% increase from 1960.
- Berkeley County’s population grew by 17% over the past decade, and the population of the county seat of Martinsburg grew by 9%, to 18,777. Martinsburg’s population in 1960 was just over 15,000.
- Charles Town is still a small town, with 6,534 residents, but its population has grown by 24% over the past 10 years.
The population declines in most of our urban areas are not surprising, given our overall drop. But the numbers are yet another indication of a disturbing trend that must be reversed for West Virginia to prosper.