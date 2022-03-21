One by one, many of the people who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are pleading guilty. The latest was Derrick Evans, of Wayne County.
The former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C., Friday and pleaded guilty to a civil disorder charge. In return for his plea, several other charges were dropped. Evans faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced.
Evans famously videoed and narrated his participation in the storming of the Capitol. As the Gazette-Mail reported, Evans identified himself by name, including shouting “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”
During the plea hearing, Evans accepted responsibility for his actions. When U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth asked Evans if he was guilty of the charge against him, Evans replied, “Yes, your honor.” The judge followed up: “You admit it?” Evans confirmed, “Yes, your honor.”
This scenario is being repeated time and again by others who forced their way into the Capitol but who were not ring leaders. More than 200 people have pleaded guilty, usually to lesser charges.
Two other West Virginians have pleaded guilty. Former Parkersburg councilman Eric Barber admitted during his plea, “When I entered the Capitol building, I knew we weren’t supposed to be there.” The attorney for Gracyn Courtright, of Hurricane, told the court during her plea hearing that Courtright knew she did not have permission to enter the Capitol.
These simple acknowledgements are important. Collectively, they provide legal and public confirmations that participation in the Capitol riot was wrong. That is obvious to most Americans who remain appalled by the attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power, but holdouts remain.
There are the “false flag” conspiracy theories that antifa or Black Lives Matter supporters were behind the riot or that FBI informants fomented the attack. These and many other loony connivances have been disproved over and over.
Some, inspired by Donald Trump’s rhetoric, want to paint the rioters as “patriots” who were attempting to stop Joe Biden from taking office because they believe, falsely, that the election was stolen.
But amid all the crazed internet chatter and extreme right-wing media subversions, these simple plea hearings are taking place. These people, who are no doubt acting on good advice from their lawyers, are not equivocating. There are no harangues about government plots, stolen elections or oaths to the former president.
There is only this: I did it, and I was wrong.
Perhaps unknowingly, these people are providing a template for those who, for whatever reason, remain unconvinced about Jan. 6 to accept reality and acknowledge the truth.