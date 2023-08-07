Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The chaotic reshuffling of college sports conferences got me thinking about the Donner Party. They were a group of American pioneers who became snowbound in the Sierra Nevada Mountains while on a wagon train to California in the winter of 1846-47.

When they ran out of food, they resorted to cannibalism to survive. The extent of the cannibalism is often disputed, but the story lives on as an example of what lengths humans will go to when faced with desperate circumstances.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

