Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It is often said that politics is the art of compromise. It is rare when developing public policy that each side gets everything it wants. Therefore, it is typically necessary to give a little to get something done, rather than remain unyielding and end up with nothing.

The West Virginia Legislature was heading dangerously close to the “do nothing” option on tax cuts. The House of Delegates had passed Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reduce taxes by 50% over three years, saving taxpayers more than $1 billon the first year.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you