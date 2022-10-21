Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I called a long-time Democratic friend of mine to get his take on the upcoming election. He gave me his insights, but he wanted to remain anonymous so he could be brutally frank and not be treated as a pariah by fellow West Virginia Democrats.

I asked for a rating of Democrat Lacy Watson’s chances of upsetting incumbent Republican Carol Miller in the new 1st Congressional District — excellent, good fair or poor? His response was a category I had not mentioned — “nonexistent.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you