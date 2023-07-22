Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The appearance of West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin at the No Labels town hall event in New Hampshire this week has thrown Democrats — and even anti-Trump Republicans — into a tizzy.

The bipartisan organization is considering fielding its own ticket, made up of a Democrat and a Republican, to offer voters an alternative to the traditional party nominees. Manchin appears to be at the top of the list of potential presidential candidates on the “unity ticket.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you