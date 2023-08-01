Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Earlier this year, the West Virginia Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice agreed on the largest tax cut in state history. The new law will allow individuals and small businesses to save a total of $750 million a year on their taxes.

A key provision allows West Virginians to receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their income taxes for the personal property tax on their vehicles. That annual tax is one of the more hated elements of the state tax code. Critics call it the 13th car payment of the year.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

