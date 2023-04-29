Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

We are more than a year away from the West Virginia primary elections and 18 months from the 2024 general election, but the political chatter in the Mountain State is already at a high volume.

Two-term Gov. Jim Justice is officially in the race for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., has been in the race since last November, and he and Justice are already sniping at each other.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

