Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

One of the reasons for the chaos on Jan. 6, 2021, is the ambiguity of the Electoral Count Act. Then-President Donald Trump tried to use the law to get then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject votes from certain states and instead recognize separate slates of electors who supported Trump.

Pence refused, but the attempt was enough to inspire a bipartisan group of senators to update the law. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, spearheaded the rewrite of the 19th-century law. Eight Republicans, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and six Democrats are co-sponsors of the bill.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you