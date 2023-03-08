Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice and the Republicans have been talking about cutting taxes for several years now. For a variety of reasons, they could never get a bill across the finish line. That failure became increasingly stark as the annual budget surpluses grew.

The expected record surplus of as much as $1.7 billion this fiscal year raised the pressure even more on Justice and lawmakers to return at least some of the overage to taxpayers.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

Recommended for you