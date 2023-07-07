Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Part of my daily commute includes about a half-mile portion of W.Va. 7 that is in terrible shape. The pavement is so twisted and misshapen that even crawling along around the infamous Hogback Turn feels as though I’m riding in a boat over ocean waves. “Why haven’t they fixed this road!?”

Roads invite complaints in West Virginia.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

