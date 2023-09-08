Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A majority of the faculty members who participated in a WVU Faculty Assembly has voted in support of a resolution expressing “no confidence” in President Gordon Gee. The motion passed with 797 for and 100 against. Eight votes were invalid.

The vote reflects the anger and frustration stemming from the university administration’s proposed cuts in academic programs and the elimination of 169 faculty positions to offset a $45 million budget deficit.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you