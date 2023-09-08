A majority of the faculty members who participated in a WVU Faculty Assembly has voted in support of a resolution expressing “no confidence” in President Gordon Gee. The motion passed with 797 for and 100 against. Eight votes were invalid.
The vote reflects the anger and frustration stemming from the university administration’s proposed cuts in academic programs and the elimination of 169 faculty positions to offset a $45 million budget deficit.
Faculty members argue that Gee missed the school’s dramatic enrollment decline while simultaneously overspending. They also contend the administration has not been adequately transparent about the process of determining where the cuts should be made.
Gee has vigorously defended the process to right-size the university by shifting resources away from academic programs with declining enrollment to protect majors that are attracting more students.
Here are a couple of things to keep in mind:
First, the faculty vote is significant, but also largely symbolic. Gee serves at the will and pleasure of the WVU Board of Governors. In July, the board voted unanimously to extend Gee’s contract for an additional year, through June 30, 2025. The board was aware of the planned cutbacks, and the extension was a clear endorsement of Gee to see the difficult process through to the end.
Second, the board has been pressuring the administration to make changes to control spending. At a meeting in March, then-Chairman Tom Jones specifically encouraged the university to continue to take the necessary steps to address the financial challenges.
“I would encourage us to look at every administrative and academic program for ways to improve and advance our university,” Jones said at the meeting. “Do not be timid in making changes that may be overdue in making.”
Current board Chairwoman Taunja Willis-Miller issued a statement following yesterday’s vote expressing support for Gee.
“The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gee and the strategic repositioning of WVU and rejects the multiple examples of misinformation that informed these resolutions,” Willis-Miller said. “The university is transforming to better reflect the needs of today, and we must continue to act boldly. President Gee has shown time and again he is not afraid to do the difficult work required.”
Third, let’s say the board has a dramatic change of heart and fires Gee. Yes, every change is an opportunity to improve, but how many highly qualified candidates would want to step into this campus maelstrom?
Getting rid of Gee would not eliminate the looming and growing deficit. The new or interim president would still be facing declining enrollment and the massive budget shortfall. Cuts would still have to be made, and the university is to the point where academic programs cannot be off limits.
Fourth, listening to the faculty comments Wednesday, I heard a lot of complaints about Gee, but no concrete suggestions on how to deal with the deficit. WVU has limited choices; it can raise tuition enough to cover the deficit, but that will make it even harder to reverse the enrollment decline, or it can cut expenses, and the largest expense at the university is people.
It is understandable that a portion of the faculty would be upset with the proposed cuts. For decades, higher ed enjoyed continually rising enrollment, even as going-to-college costs increased faster than the rate of inflation.
But those halcyon days are over. Colleges must adjust, and WVU is not exempt. The faculty members can take out their frustrations on Gee, but that won’t change the fiscal realities facing the university.