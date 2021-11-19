Hopefully, by the time this appears in print, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have modified its recommendations for COVID-19 booster shots.
The current CDC guidelines still limit boosters to people 65 years or older, others with certain underlying medical conditions and those who are at increased risk of exposure or transmission “because of occupational or institutional setting.”
The guidelines are so broad that most adults can find a way to qualify, but the message that most Americans have received is that, unless they are over 65, they cannot get a booster. That has severely limited booster shots and increased the risk of infection and transmission among people whose COVID-19 vaccines are losing their efficacy.
Leaders of several states, including West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, have grown frustrated with the delayed action by the CDC, as well as the Food and Drug Administration. They have taken it upon themselves to recommend the additional shots to all adults, regardless of their age or health status.
“You need to get the booster shot,” Justice said during a COVID-19 briefing this week. “I absolutely believe, if you’re 18 years of age, you can get your booster shot.”
Justice is not alone. California started the push, and at least a dozen other states have joined the growing list.
“If you’re in doubt and you meet the waiting period, just get the booster,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Choose the side of greater protection.”
However, the challenge is that not every location that has booster doses is willing to bend the CDC guidelines and give out shots. Most are, but not all. I’ve heard stories in West Virginia of people being turned away from a particular pharmacy.
Justice and his team suggest that, if that happens, you should call the COVID-19 info line, at 1-833-734-0965, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to find where you can get a booster.
The administration also has started a new campaign to encourage vaccinations. West Virginians who have been vaccinated are getting phone calls and texts to remind them to get the booster.
“Boosters are an answer here,” state Department of Health and Human Resouces Secretary Bill Crouch said this week on MetroNews’ “Talkline.” “What we’re trying to remind people [is], if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, get vaccinated, and if you haven’t gotten your booster, please get your booster.”
DHHR figures show that the steady decline of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has reversed course. Health officials fear cold weather and family gatherings during the holidays, along with the fading effectiveness of the first round of vaccinations, will lead to another spike in cases.
As Justice and his health team have advised, now is the time to get the booster. As the governor said — and as only Justice can put it — “In my opinion, if you’re breathing, you can qualify.”