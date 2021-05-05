Republicans, who have created a cottage industry fomenting outrage over “cancel culture,” now want to “cancel” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
The crime committed by the Republican congresswoman and No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives is that she continues to speak truth to power. Rather than perpetuate lies, as many of her House Republican colleagues have done, Cheney is standing by her belief that Donald Trump lost the presidential election and, in a fit of pique, incited the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing,” Cheney said days after the breach. “None of this would have happened without the president.”
Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans to vote for impeachment. Her words and deeds have made her a pariah among many of her colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R.-Calif.
McCarthy originally said he believed Trump bore responsibility for the assault, but he later pivoted. “I don’t believe he provoked it, if you listen to what he said at the rally,” McCarthy said.
Now McCarthy is ready to dump Cheney from her leadership position. He was overheard on a hot microphone on “Fox and Friends.”
“I’ve had it with her,” he told reporter Steve Doocy. “You know, I’ve lost confidence ... well, someone just has to bring the motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”
So, McCarthy and other House Republicans are going to give the boot to Liz Cheney, the highest ranking woman in the caucus who has rock-hard conservative credentials. McCarthy claims it is because Cheney is not part of the team.
“I’ve heard from members, concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message,” McCarthy told Fox News. “We all need to be working as one, if we’re able to win the majority.”
As one what? A cabal of deceit and denial for the sake of regaining the House? That is a heavy price to pay, but, apparently, one McCarthy and many of his fellow House Republicans are willing to make.
Republican political consultant Karl Rove said earlier this year that attempts by the GOP to punish Cheney play into the hands of the Democrats.
“The beneficiaries of Republican fratricide are Democrats,” Rove, a longtime friend of the Cheneys, told The New York Times. “So, the more we have purity tests and everyone has to think and act alike, particularly when it comes to former president Trump, it’s only helping the Democrats.”
McCarthy and Republicans everywhere are free to lament Trump’s defeat and work to support him in 2024. However, the required unconditional fealty of Republicans who either conveniently ignore the truth about the election and the Capitol breach, or subscribe to the falsity that the election was stolen, are doing disservice to their party, conservatism and the country.
Their attempts to “cancel” Cheney demonstrate that anyone who refuses to toe the perverse company line might suffer the consequences.