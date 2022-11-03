Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The surplus money just keeps piling up in West Virginia’s treasury.

The just-released revenue figures for the first four months of the 2023 fiscal year show the state has collected $575 million more than estimates. Add in the $460 million carryover from last fiscal year and West Virginia has a surplus of over $1 billion.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

