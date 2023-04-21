Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A political action committee with connections to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is delivering early body blows to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., well ahead of the 2024 election. Politico reported that the One Nation PAC is spending $1 million on media ads in the Mountain State, attacking Manchin for supporting the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

The ad shows Manchin with President Joe Biden during the bill-signing as a narrator says, “One-hundred thousand West Virginia jobs are at risk, thanks to Senator Joe Manchin falling in line with D.C. liberals to pass Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.”

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

