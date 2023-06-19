Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia is indelibly linked with John F. Kennedy. It was Kennedy’s victory in the 1960 Democratic primary here that propelled him to the presidency. Kennedy spent a month campaigning here, to prove that a Catholic could win in a state that was predominantly Protestant.

As the JFK Library said of Kennedy’s campaign in West Virginia, “He won their votes and they won his heart. The people of West Virginia — their kindness and fairness, their grit and determination and patriotism — made their mark on this young candidate and helped to shape the President he would become.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.