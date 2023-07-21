Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rep. Alex Mooney’s run for West Virginia’s Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate just got more difficult. Mooney said this week he does not believe he will get the endorsement of Donald Trump, according to CNN.

“Mooney told CNN on Monday that he visited with Trump twice seeking his endorsement and he believes it’s ‘pretty clear’ he’s unlikely to win his backing — though he said the former president ‘never said that he would or wouldn’t’ back him,” a report from the network said.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

