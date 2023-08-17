Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I’m hoping for a successful West Virginia University football season, just like all Mountaineer fans.

I hate the term “cautiously optimistic,” but that applies here, and I suspect many in Mountaineer Nation feel the same. Optimism, even the cautious kind, is a characteristic of the preseason. No games have been lost. No star players (usually) are injured. During interviews, coaches and players talk confidently about improvement, camaraderie and expectations.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

