Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is getting a second chance.

Many may question the decision by WVU President E. Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker to give Huggins an opportunity to make right the ignorant and hurtful comments he made on a Cincinnati radio show.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you