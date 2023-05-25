Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I don’t think much about personal identity. Most of what makes me who I am, I take for granted. I’m a husband and father, a journalist and commentator, a sports fan, an avid reader and, sometimes, a fitness buff. Both of my parents are gone now, but I will always think of myself as their son.

Another thing I’ve always been — and will always be — is a kid brother to Nick, and I’ve been thinking about that lately because Wednesday was his birthday.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

