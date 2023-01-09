The regular 60-day session of the West Virginia Legislature begins Wednesday, and I’m looking forward to it. That is because I am a fan.
There, I said it, and that is probably not a popular sentiment.
Politicians and the political process are easy targets for ridicule. Some of that derision is well deserved. As Mark Twain said, “Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on or by imbeciles who really mean it.”
However, after having covered the Legislature for much of my life, after spending weeks at the state Capitol, after interviewing hundreds of members of the Legislature, I can tell you this: Most of our lawmakers are there because they care about West Virginia and believe they have the best interests of our state and their constituents at heart.
Yes, the two bodies have a fair share of legislative quackery, political and government malpractice that can be damaging to the greater good and, occasionally, even bring ridicule to our state. No public body is immune to that.
However, the Legislature also is about process, and typically the nuttiest stuff is relegated to the scrap heap before seeing the light of day.
That process is integral to good government. Bills are drafted and assigned to committee, where some are put on an agenda to be debated and amended. These committee meetings can be long and tedious, but they do provide an opportunity for a bill to be publicly discussed and, if necessary, changed.
Sometimes, the committee process is ignored, and that is usually bad. It means the skids are greased, so lawmakers and the public have limited opportunities for input. The public should be wary of that.
Typically, it is not easy to pass a bill, and that is a good thing. There should be compelling reasons to change the law or adopt a new one. Sometimes, the inaction on a bill or an issue is just as important.
Meanwhile, the Capitol itself is a wonderful place. The Upper Rotunda at the center of the building, with the House chamber on one side and the Senate on the other, is an egalitarian gathering place of legislators, staff, lobbyists, interested citizens, the news media and tourists.
One day, there might be a loud protest about a particular issue and, another day, a troupe from Preston County will be cooking buckwheat cakes and sausage for everyone. Even with all the differing interests and agendas, there is a sense of community.
The 134 members of the West Virginia Legislature are, for better or worse, us. They are there because we sent them there to represent us. Unlike members of Congress, these are part-time lawmakers, a true citizen legislature.
What happens during the legislative session is important. The actions under the Capitol Dome affect all of us. I have not been at the Capitol for the past two years for a variety of reasons, but I’m going back. I plan to host MetroNews' "Talkline" from the Capitol on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
After all, I’m a fan.