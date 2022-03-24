West Virginia is going to be on the receiving end of a flood of federal money. The infrastructure law passed by Congress earlier this year dedicates $1 trillion to the states, and West Virginia’s share is more than $7 billion.
To put that amount in perspective, it is 11/2 times the annual general revenue budget for the state. It is enough to make the late Robert C. Byrd, who prided himself on bringing federal money to his state, beam jealous over the possibilities.
Here are some of the larger allocations:
- $3.7 billion for highways and bridges.
- $487 million for water and sewer.
- $600 million for internet expansion.
- $146 million to clean up abandoned coal mine sites.
- $46 million to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations.
- $40 million for airport improvements.
The West Virginia Construction and Design Expo was this week in Charleston, and the organization’s members were briefed by federal and state officials on how and when the work will become available.
Mike Clowser, executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, said that, after COVID-19 forced the postponement of the previous two expos and the economic slowdown from the pandemic, there is a lot of optimism because of “all the opportunities that are coming to West Virginia over the next five to six years.”
Clowser said one of the biggest challenges for contractors as they gear up is filling out their workforce.
“We do not have enough people,” he said.
The contractors attempted to fill some of the slots with a reverse job fair. About 200 students from the state’s career and technical schools gathered at the expo and let the contractors pitch them on the jobs available.
Clowser said workers are needed at all levels in the contracting sector, with many jobs starting at $50,000 and some more-skilled positions offering pay of $150,000 and even $200,000.
He said the No. 1 goal of the contractors association is to have “a ready and able workforce to cover the amount of work that is going to be coming out,” although he admitted that “it’s going to be difficult.”
The enormous dedication of federal money is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for West Virginia. The state can catch up on long-overdue traditional infrastructure construction and repairs, while also laying the groundwork for the future with reliable internet and charging stations for electric vehicles.
Additionally, the state’s contractors and their employees, who have suffered through some lean times, now have guaranteed work for years to come.