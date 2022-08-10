Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The in-house races for leadership positions in the two chambers of the West Virginia Legislature are typically affairs kept behind closed doors. The lobbying for votes within the party is usually in hushed tones that produce promises of support that may or may not materialize.

However, this year’s race for speaker of the House of Delegates has spilled out into the open. Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, publicly announced earlier this week on WJLS’s “Radio Roundtable” show with Fred Persinger II that he is challenging current speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

