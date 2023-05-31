Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Monongalia County is moving ahead with plans to restrict panhandling. The proposed ordinance would make it unlawful to ask for money or distribute materials to “the drivers of motor vehicles or their passengers ... on highways within the unincorporated areas of the county.”

County Commission President Tom Bloom is pushing the ordinance after repeated complaints from motorists about panhandlers standing on concrete highway dividers and asking for money. “You have innocent people being harassed, and government has a responsibility to protect individuals from unwanted and aggressive behavior,” Bloom told me during a “Talkline” appearance in April.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

