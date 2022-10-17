The Jan. 6th Committee held what is expected to be its final hearing into the events that contributed to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.
There were some intriguing tidbits: Trump privately admitting he lost the election. More details about the Secret Service’s advance warnings of trouble. The contrast between congressional leaders trying to summon additional security while Trump watched the events unfold on television.
And, of course, the vote to subpoena Trump to testify before the committee. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said only Trump’s testimony would provide a complete picture of events. “Every American is entitled to those answers,” she said.
And she is correct.
Trump responded with a wide-ranging attack on the committee’s work, while repeating his false claim that the election was rigged. “It [the committee investigation] is a Witch Hunt of the highest level and a continuation of what has been going on for years,” Trump said.
Trump supporters have dismissed the hearings as made-for-television theater. If so, then Trump should answer the subpoena and give his version of events. No one commands the political stage like Trump, and there would be no brighter lights than a congressional hearing.
His supporters would love to see him extracting pounds of flesh from committee members, even as nervous lawyers sit beside him, ever conscious that you can go to jail for lying to Congress, even if you are not under oath.
Critics argue that the committee is stacked against Trump, and there is some validity to that. The proceedings have, at times, seemed more like a grand jury where only the prosecution presents evidence.
However, it is important to note how much of the damning testimony has come from people who worked for and supported Trump. The case against the former president comes from the very people who were closest to him, who tell remarkably similar stories.
Gary Abernathy is a former executive with the West Virginia Republican Party and conservative columnist for The Washington Post who withdrew his support for Trump after Jan. 6. He called Trump’s efforts to reverse the election “shameful” and said Trump’s “actions spurred the January 6th incursion.”
But Abernathy is among those weary of the hearings — he called Thursday’s hearing “a monotonous rehash” — and said he doubts the hearings are changing anyone’s mind. He seems to be right about that.
A Monmouth University poll taken in August found that 38% of the public thinks Trump “is directly responsible for what happened on Jan. 6,” compared with 42% in June when the hearings began. In June, 30% said Trump did nothing wrong on Jan. 6, while that number was 32% in August.
That is not surprising, because, after seven years of Donald Trump, Americans’ views of him are baked in and largely unmovable by events. If inciting a riot at the United States Capitol isn’t going to change minds, what will?
Add in the overwhelming concerns by Americans about inflation and recession, and the political implications of the hearings are negligible. However, the investigation is essential for a full accounting of the unprecedented attack on the Capitol, even if it is not changing minds about Trump's role.