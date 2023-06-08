When it comes to defining “hard-core pornography,” the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart provided an explanation for the ages: “I know it when I see it.”
So, practically speaking, what is obscene, lewd or just sexually titillating is in the eye of the beholder. However, the judiciary is rarely satisfied with such generalizations, so pornography and obscenity cases have prompted courts to issue specific definitions to delineate between sexually explicit and obscene.
In 1973, a decade after Potter’s opinion, Chief Justice Warren Burger, in Miller v. California, developed a three-pronged guideline for jurors in obscenity cases. 1) Whether the average person applying community standards finds the work appealing to prurient interest. 2) Whether the work depicts sexual conduct in a patently offensive way as defined by applicable state law. 3) Whether the work lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.
Courts have generally reinforced First Amendment protections in obscenity cases. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Parker — a Donald Trump appointee — cited the First Amendment in striking down Tennessee’s law putting strict limits on drag shows.
“Simply put, no majority of the Supreme Court has held that sexually explicit — but not obscene — speech receives less protection than political, artistic, or scientific speech,” Parker wrote.
Which brings us to the current controversy in West Virginia. Last week, the Jefferson County Commission, in a 3-2 vote, passed an ordinance prohibiting anyone under 18 from attending adult live performances that are defined as obscene in West Virginia Code.
Commissioner Jennifer Krouse proposed the ordinance, saying she was following through on her campaign promise of putting family, faith and freedom first. She said the ordinance does not outlaw drag shows, but is “nothing more than a commonsense way to protect children in an increasingly sexualized world.”
Commission President Steve Stolipher voted against the ordinance, primarily because it was rushed through. He felt there should have been a public hearing so members of the community had more chances to express their opinions. He’s right. There was minimal opportunity for comment, and the ordinance was passed after an executive session.
Notably, the Jefferson County ordinance is different from the Tennessee law because it only prohibits children from attending adult performances considered obscene. In the Tennessee case, Judge Parker did acknowledge that the state has a “compelling government interest” in protecting minors.
But still, the ordinance likely will be challenged. The ACLU of West Virginia said, “As written, the ordinance does not actually outlaw drag. But these laws are designed to create confusion and chill free speech.” It promised “swift action” challenging the ordinance.
Is lewd or obscene behavior at organized events where children are present really a problem in Jefferson County? Stolipher, who has lived in the county all his life, said he was unaware of any.
Let’s say there is a gay pride parade in Jefferson County where a few adults are dressed provocatively. Will parents who bring their children to the parade be in violation of the ordinance?
It will be a challenge for local authorities to enforce the ordinance fairly. Even with the more specific definitions, police will have to make difficult decisions about what is and what is not obscene.