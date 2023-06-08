Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When it comes to defining “hard-core pornography,” the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart provided an explanation for the ages: “I know it when I see it.”

So, practically speaking, what is obscene, lewd or just sexually titillating is in the eye of the beholder. However, the judiciary is rarely satisfied with such generalizations, so pornography and obscenity cases have prompted courts to issue specific definitions to delineate between sexually explicit and obscene.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

