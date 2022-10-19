Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice continues to travel across West Virginia, campaigning against Amendment 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot. During several recent stops, Justice’s monologue segued into observations about how he has conducted his job over the past six years.

At Point Pleasant last Friday, he said, “and at the end of the day, if you were really fair, you’re probably going to step back and say, ‘greatest governor we ever had. Ten to one. Greatest governor we ever had. Took this state from bankruptcy to that rocket ship ride beyond belief.'”

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

