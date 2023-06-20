Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on September 22, 1862, freeing the slaves. However, word spread slowly through the South as the Union army advanced during the Civil War. The news didn’t get to Texas until nearly three years later.

On June 19, 1865, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, where he announced that the 250,000 or more slaves of that state were free. Granger read General Order No. 3 aloud:

