Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., ever the deal maker, managed to cut a side arrangement with Democrat leaders when crafting a compromise on the climate, energy and Medicare prescription drug bill. The agreed-to separate deal includes multiple provisions aimed at streamlining energy project permitting processes.

This adjacent understanding also has a specific provision for “the relevant agencies to take all necessary actions to permit the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.” Maybe, just maybe, the 303-mile natural gas pipeline from north-central West Virginia to Virginia can finally be finished.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

